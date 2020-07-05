1735 Oak Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3bed 2 bath home with open floor plan and great natural lighting. This home features beautiful Bamboo floors throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms and kitchen areas, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large closets for all 3 bedrooms. Dual sinks in Master Bath and conveniently located laundry room. The front porch is perfect for enjoying morning coffee and also a large backyard.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.