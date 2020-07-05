All apartments in Wylie
1735 Oak Glen Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 12:11 AM

1735 Oak Glen Drive

1735 Oak Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1735 Oak Glen Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3bed 2 bath home with open floor plan and great natural lighting. This home features beautiful Bamboo floors throughout and ceramic tile in the bathrooms and kitchen areas, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and large closets for all 3 bedrooms. Dual sinks in Master Bath and conveniently located laundry room. The front porch is perfect for enjoying morning coffee and also a large backyard.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Oak Glen Drive have any available units?
1735 Oak Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1735 Oak Glen Drive have?
Some of 1735 Oak Glen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Oak Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Oak Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Oak Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Oak Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Oak Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 1735 Oak Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Oak Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Oak Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Oak Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 1735 Oak Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Oak Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1735 Oak Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Oak Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Oak Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1735 Oak Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1735 Oak Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

