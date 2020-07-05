All apartments in Wylie
1505 Spinnaker Way

1505 Spinnaker Way · No Longer Available
Wylie
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1505 Spinnaker Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
valet service
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
valet service
Lovely Greenbelt-adjacent home in a highly sought after neighborhood with access to highly rated Elementary, Intermediate & High Schools in WISD. Immaculately maintained. Large open floor plan with kitchen over looking living and dining room, all looking at back toward a huge yard with large trees and relaxing greenbelt. Beautiful hand scraped wood floors, valet ceilings and so much more! Located just minutes from friendship park, historical downtown Wylie, restaurants and shopping areas will make this one an easy choice! HOA is paid by landlord and includes a beautiful community pool. Refrigerator is included if needed.

subdivision with community pool,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Spinnaker Way have any available units?
1505 Spinnaker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1505 Spinnaker Way have?
Some of 1505 Spinnaker Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Spinnaker Way currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Spinnaker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Spinnaker Way pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Spinnaker Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1505 Spinnaker Way offer parking?
No, 1505 Spinnaker Way does not offer parking.
Does 1505 Spinnaker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Spinnaker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Spinnaker Way have a pool?
Yes, 1505 Spinnaker Way has a pool.
Does 1505 Spinnaker Way have accessible units?
No, 1505 Spinnaker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Spinnaker Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Spinnaker Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Spinnaker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Spinnaker Way does not have units with air conditioning.

