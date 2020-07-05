1505 Spinnaker Way

Amenities

Lovely Greenbelt-adjacent home in a highly sought after neighborhood with access to highly rated Elementary, Intermediate & High Schools in WISD. Immaculately maintained. Large open floor plan with kitchen over looking living and dining room, all looking at back toward a huge yard with large trees and relaxing greenbelt. Beautiful hand scraped wood floors, valet ceilings and so much more! Located just minutes from friendship park, historical downtown Wylie, restaurants and shopping areas will make this one an easy choice! HOA is paid by landlord and includes a beautiful community pool. Refrigerator is included if needed.



