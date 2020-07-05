1503 Lynn Drive

Amenities

A beautiful 4-3-2 lake front view home in Creekside Estate subdivision with community swimming pools, playgrounds, and lake front view and trails. Wide open entry with study or game room and formal dinning room leading to living room. Granite counter top kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and dual central AC and Heat systems. Extra game room for entertainments. Close by Wylie Community Recreation Center with walking and biking trails, and new Collin Community College opening in 2020. Pet allow case by case. TREC application. COPY DLs. Application fees of $45 per adult. Please see private remark for more information on submission application.