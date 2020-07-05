All apartments in Wylie
1503 Lynn Drive

1503 N Lynn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1503 N Lynn Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A beautiful 4-3-2 lake front view home in Creekside Estate subdivision with community swimming pools, playgrounds, and lake front view and trails. Wide open entry with study or game room and formal dinning room leading to living room. Granite counter top kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and dual central AC and Heat systems. Extra game room for entertainments. Close by Wylie Community Recreation Center with walking and biking trails, and new Collin Community College opening in 2020. Pet allow case by case. TREC application. COPY DLs. Application fees of $45 per adult. Please see private remark for more information on submission application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Lynn Drive have any available units?
1503 Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1503 Lynn Drive have?
Some of 1503 Lynn Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Lynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Lynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1503 Lynn Drive offers parking.
Does 1503 Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Lynn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1503 Lynn Drive has a pool.
Does 1503 Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1503 Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Lynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1503 Lynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1503 Lynn Drive has units with air conditioning.

