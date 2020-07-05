All apartments in Wylie
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:07 AM

1327 Clear Creek Drive

1327 Clear Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1327 Clear Creek Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
GORGEOUS 3 bed home plus an extra room. 10 foot ceilings, lots of windows and arches. Brand new carpet. Nice open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Tile floors on all wet areas. You'll love the neutral colors! Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, master bath with double vanities and separate tub and shower. Good size backyard, sprinkler system, garage door openers, 2 in blinds, etc. Please verify schools. LOVELY subdivision, catch and release pond, trails.
You will love this newer community with BEAUTIFUL POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
1327 Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1327 Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 1327 Clear Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Clear Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1327 Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Clear Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1327 Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1327 Clear Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1327 Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1327 Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Clear Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

