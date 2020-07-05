1327 Clear Creek Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

GORGEOUS 3 bed home plus an extra room. 10 foot ceilings, lots of windows and arches. Brand new carpet. Nice open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Tile floors on all wet areas. You'll love the neutral colors! Master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, master bath with double vanities and separate tub and shower. Good size backyard, sprinkler system, garage door openers, 2 in blinds, etc. Please verify schools. LOVELY subdivision, catch and release pond, trails.

You will love this newer community with BEAUTIFUL POOL.