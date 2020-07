Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing Ranch Style home with large covered front porch, recently installed laminate wood flooring, open bright floor plan, four large bedrooms, granite counter tops, large yard located in well maintained neighborhood in the heart of Wylie just blocks from Wylie High and the new Collin College campus. Photos do not do the room sizes justice, this is a must see!

(2 year lease required, pets are a case by case basis)