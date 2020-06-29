All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1304 Red River Dr

1304 Red River Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Red River Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf61558006 ----
Located in Highly Sought After Wylie ISD Well Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features split bedrooms & an Open FloorPlan. Large Eat-In Kitchen with Island opens up to Living room, Perfect for Entertaining. Laminate Wood Floors throughout Home! Carpet in only 1 bedrm! Large Back Patio! Community Park is just a Short Walk Away. You don\'t want to miss this one! $20 HVAC Filter Program Required.

2 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Garden Tub
Hardwood Flooring
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Red River Dr have any available units?
1304 Red River Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1304 Red River Dr have?
Some of 1304 Red River Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Red River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Red River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Red River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Red River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Red River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Red River Dr offers parking.
Does 1304 Red River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Red River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Red River Dr have a pool?
No, 1304 Red River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Red River Dr have accessible units?
No, 1304 Red River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Red River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Red River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Red River Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1304 Red River Dr has units with air conditioning.

