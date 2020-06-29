1304 Red River Dr

Amenities
Located in Highly Sought After Wylie ISD Well Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features split bedrooms & an Open FloorPlan. Large Eat-In Kitchen with Island opens up to Living room, Perfect for Entertaining. Laminate Wood Floors throughout Home! Carpet in only 1 bedrm! Large Back Patio! Community Park is just a Short Walk Away. You don\'t want to miss this one! $20 HVAC Filter Program Required.
2 Car Garage
Balcony/Patio
Ceiling Fan
Central Heat & Air
Disposal
Electric Range
Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections
Garden Tub
Hardwood Flooring
Pets Allowed
Walk In Closets