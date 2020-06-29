1304 Red River Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bf61558006 ----

Located in Highly Sought After Wylie ISD Well Maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features split bedrooms & an Open FloorPlan. Large Eat-In Kitchen with Island opens up to Living room, Perfect for Entertaining. Laminate Wood Floors throughout Home! Carpet in only 1 bedrm! Large Back Patio! Community Park is just a Short Walk Away. You don\'t want to miss this one! $20 HVAC Filter Program Required.



2 Car Garage

Balcony/Patio

Ceiling Fan

Central Heat & Air

Disposal

Electric Range

Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections

Garden Tub

Hardwood Flooring

Pets Allowed

Walk In Closets