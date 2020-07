Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom corner lot home was the last home built in the subdivision. The open, split floor plan features 2 living & 2 dining areas. Large kitchen features black appliances and opens to the Living room complete with a wood burning fireplace. Beautiful Master bath! Huge backyard with covered patio perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors.