Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:28 PM

1226 Riverway Lane

1226 Riverway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1226 Riverway Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous home with open spacious floor plan, WELL MAINTAINED and NEWLY painted, EXTRA CLEAN, NO carpet in rooms, recent HVAC central unit, ALL BEDROOMS HAS NEW FLOOR, large rooms, granite countertop in kitchen and stainless steel appliances and island in kitchen, ceiling fans in every room. master bedroom on the 1st floor, large game room or family room 2nd floor, large 11-ft x 9-ft hallway landing, large living room, and dining room, eat-in kitchen, large covered porch in front and large fenced in backyard and 12-ft x 12-ft concrete slab for BBQ. Walk to elementary school and within a few minutes from shopping centers and highway 78. MUST SEE! WON'T LAST TOO LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 Riverway Lane have any available units?
1226 Riverway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1226 Riverway Lane have?
Some of 1226 Riverway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1226 Riverway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1226 Riverway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 Riverway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1226 Riverway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1226 Riverway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1226 Riverway Lane offers parking.
Does 1226 Riverway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 Riverway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 Riverway Lane have a pool?
No, 1226 Riverway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1226 Riverway Lane have accessible units?
No, 1226 Riverway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 Riverway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1226 Riverway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 Riverway Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1226 Riverway Lane has units with air conditioning.

