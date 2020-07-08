1226 Riverway Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous home with open spacious floor plan, WELL MAINTAINED and NEWLY painted, EXTRA CLEAN, NO carpet in rooms, recent HVAC central unit, ALL BEDROOMS HAS NEW FLOOR, large rooms, granite countertop in kitchen and stainless steel appliances and island in kitchen, ceiling fans in every room. master bedroom on the 1st floor, large game room or family room 2nd floor, large 11-ft x 9-ft hallway landing, large living room, and dining room, eat-in kitchen, large covered porch in front and large fenced in backyard and 12-ft x 12-ft concrete slab for BBQ. Walk to elementary school and within a few minutes from shopping centers and highway 78. MUST SEE! WON'T LAST TOO LONG.