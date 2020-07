Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

$1995 for 2 year s lease or $2050 for 1 year lease. COMPLETELY REMODEL on October 2019, 3 car garages, 4 bedrooms plus study, high ceiling with spacious game room. Open floor plan with new upgraded carpet, new laminate floor, fresh paint, new granite counter top on kitchen and all bathrooms . Walking distance to community pool. Convenience location, huge yard. AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW.



Some small repairs in on process and will be complete before tenants move in.