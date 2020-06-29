All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 1103 Arthurs Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
1103 Arthurs Court
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:35 AM

1103 Arthurs Court

1103 E Arthurs Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1103 E Arthurs Ct, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful D.R. Horton home. The favorite floorplan features an abundance of living areas with formals (or study and formal dining), great room and game room over the garage. The master suite is split and has a beautiful bath. There are wood floors, ceramic tile flooring in wet areas, Frisee carpet, plant ledges, ceiling fans, decorative tile backsplash, rich wood cabinetry, island and more! Approx. quarter acre lot with stamped concrete x-tended patio and hot tub! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Yard to be maintained by landlord. Spa to be maintained by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Arthurs Court have any available units?
1103 Arthurs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 1103 Arthurs Court have?
Some of 1103 Arthurs Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Arthurs Court currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Arthurs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Arthurs Court pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Arthurs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 1103 Arthurs Court offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Arthurs Court offers parking.
Does 1103 Arthurs Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Arthurs Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Arthurs Court have a pool?
No, 1103 Arthurs Court does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Arthurs Court have accessible units?
No, 1103 Arthurs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Arthurs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Arthurs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Arthurs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Arthurs Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District