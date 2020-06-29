All apartments in Wylie
109 Cliffbrook Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:01 PM

109 Cliffbrook Drive

109 Cliffbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Cliffbrook Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful curb appeal with lush landscaping and a covered front porch that leads you into this spacious open floor plan with four bedroom, two and half baths and large office in the highly acclaimed school district of Wylie. The home has a backyard with plenty of space to run and play or sit under the covered patio and enjoy the sounds of summer, oversize driveway, large bedrooms and the Master suite has a great size walk-in closet. The office is spacious and perfect for working at home. A wonderful home for all your needs with plenty of room to entertain! Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Cliffbrook Drive have any available units?
109 Cliffbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 109 Cliffbrook Drive have?
Some of 109 Cliffbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Cliffbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Cliffbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Cliffbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Cliffbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 109 Cliffbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Cliffbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Cliffbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Cliffbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Cliffbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Cliffbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Cliffbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Cliffbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Cliffbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Cliffbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Cliffbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Cliffbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

