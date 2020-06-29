109 Cliffbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful curb appeal with lush landscaping and a covered front porch that leads you into this spacious open floor plan with four bedroom, two and half baths and large office in the highly acclaimed school district of Wylie. The home has a backyard with plenty of space to run and play or sit under the covered patio and enjoy the sounds of summer, oversize driveway, large bedrooms and the Master suite has a great size walk-in closet. The office is spacious and perfect for working at home. A wonderful home for all your needs with plenty of room to entertain! Available August 1st.