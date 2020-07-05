All apartments in Wylie
103 Goldenrain Drive
103 Goldenrain Drive

103 Goldenrain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 Goldenrain Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
THIS 4 BEDROOM 1 STORY IN MCCREARY ESTATES IS A MONEY MAKER! Built by Mercedes and move in ready. The floor plan with inviting kitchen opens to the family room. The cook's kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite, island and great view of the patio and large yard. From the entry you are greeted by an impressive corridor leading from the front of the house back to the family room. Updates include: New roof and most windows new in 2019, interior painted in 2019, 3 bedrooms and hall have new carpet. Its only a 2 min walk to community pool!. AT THIS TIME SELER DOES NOT ALLOW PETS UNLESS MAYBE 1 CAT. Interested tenant for application go to : mysmartmove.com, ask for Premier $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Goldenrain Drive have any available units?
103 Goldenrain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 103 Goldenrain Drive have?
Some of 103 Goldenrain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Goldenrain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Goldenrain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Goldenrain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Goldenrain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 103 Goldenrain Drive offer parking?
No, 103 Goldenrain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 103 Goldenrain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Goldenrain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Goldenrain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 103 Goldenrain Drive has a pool.
Does 103 Goldenrain Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Goldenrain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Goldenrain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Goldenrain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Goldenrain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Goldenrain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

