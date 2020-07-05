103 Goldenrain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

THIS 4 BEDROOM 1 STORY IN MCCREARY ESTATES IS A MONEY MAKER! Built by Mercedes and move in ready. The floor plan with inviting kitchen opens to the family room. The cook's kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite, island and great view of the patio and large yard. From the entry you are greeted by an impressive corridor leading from the front of the house back to the family room. Updates include: New roof and most windows new in 2019, interior painted in 2019, 3 bedrooms and hall have new carpet. Its only a 2 min walk to community pool!. AT THIS TIME SELER DOES NOT ALLOW PETS UNLESS MAYBE 1 CAT. Interested tenant for application go to : mysmartmove.com, ask for Premier $40.