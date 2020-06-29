All apartments in Wylie
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:41 AM

100 Rushcreek Drive

100 Rush Creek Drive
Location

100 Rush Creek Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Custom Victorian style home loaded with extras! A rare find! Complete with wrap around porch and iconic gingerbread trim. Living room has custom built-ins around the fireplace, crown molding and hardwood floors. Kitchen has a gas cooktop, convection oven, all SS appliances, wine cooler, granite, breakfast bar, vaulted beamed ceiling with 3 skylights. Large first floor master with large updated shower. Upstairs includes 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths and balcony. Large covered patio and pool. Truly a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Rushcreek Drive have any available units?
100 Rushcreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 100 Rushcreek Drive have?
Some of 100 Rushcreek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Rushcreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Rushcreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Rushcreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 100 Rushcreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 100 Rushcreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 100 Rushcreek Drive offers parking.
Does 100 Rushcreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Rushcreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Rushcreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 100 Rushcreek Drive has a pool.
Does 100 Rushcreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Rushcreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Rushcreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Rushcreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Rushcreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Rushcreek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

