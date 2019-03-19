1525 Grand Avenue Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Discover for yourself just how grand life can be! Come home to glorious garden-style 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that overlook lushly landscaped courtyards and green spaces. Cook in your gourmet kitchen equipped with black and satin finished appliances. Apartment homes come with full-size washer and dryer, track lighting, accent walls, 9-foot ceilings, per-wired for high-speed internet and spacious walk-in closets. unit amenities: private patio balconies, non-carpeted flooring, cable ready, mini-blinds, frost-free refrigerators, w/d machines, walk-in showers, hi-speed internet, microwaves, self cleaning ovens, garden/large tubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, storage closet outside, garbage disposals, ice makers, custom built-ins, walk-in closets.