Last updated March 19 2019

1525 Grand Avenue Parkway

1525 Grand Avenue Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

1525 Grand Avenue Parkway, Windemere, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Discover for yourself just how grand life can be! Come home to glorious garden-style 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that overlook lushly landscaped courtyards and green spaces. Cook in your gourmet kitchen equipped with black and satin finished appliances. Apartment homes come with full-size washer and dryer, track lighting, accent walls, 9-foot ceilings, per-wired for high-speed internet and spacious walk-in closets. unit amenities: private patio balconies, non-carpeted flooring, cable ready, mini-blinds, frost-free refrigerators, w/d machines, walk-in showers, hi-speed internet, microwaves, self cleaning ovens, garden/large tubs, ceiling fans, dishwashers, storage closet outside, garbage disposals, ice makers, custom built-ins, walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway have any available units?
1525 Grand Avenue Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windemere, TX.
What amenities does 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway have?
Some of 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Grand Avenue Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway offer parking?
No, 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway have a pool?
No, 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1525 Grand Avenue Parkway has units with air conditioning.
