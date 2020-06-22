All apartments in Windcrest
Find more places like 1206 Murray Winn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Windcrest, TX
/
1206 Murray Winn
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

1206 Murray Winn

1206 Murray Winn · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Windcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1206 Murray Winn, Windcrest, TX 78239
Windcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 Murray Winn · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area. Beautiful open floor plan with large windows to let in plenty of natural light. Extra large pantry in kitchen. Large master bedroom downstairs with full bathroom which offers a garden tub, shower, and double vanities. Additional living area upstairs as well as 3 bedrooms with walk in closets. Bonus room upstairs which can be used as an office. Enjoy your summer nights outside under a covered patio with fan! Storage shed out back and a 2 car garage! Call today to get more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1

Schedule a Showing Online: https://showmojo.com/l/f45ba6108e

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=c6580e55-09e3-4302-8bb1-7061fa7ccc12&source=Website

Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5855017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Murray Winn have any available units?
1206 Murray Winn has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1206 Murray Winn have?
Some of 1206 Murray Winn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Murray Winn currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Murray Winn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Murray Winn pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Murray Winn is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Murray Winn offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Murray Winn does offer parking.
Does 1206 Murray Winn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Murray Winn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Murray Winn have a pool?
No, 1206 Murray Winn does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Murray Winn have accessible units?
No, 1206 Murray Winn does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Murray Winn have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Murray Winn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Murray Winn have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Murray Winn does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1206 Murray Winn?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way
Windcrest, TX 78239

Similar Pages

Windcrest 3 BedroomsWindcrest Apartments with Balcony
Windcrest Apartments with ParkingWindcrest Apartments with Pool
Windcrest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity