1206 Murray Winn

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

IMMACULATE 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windcrest area with bonus room! - This is a MUST SEE! This home offers it ALL plus more! All stainless steel appliances included, two large living areas downstairs with one fireplace off kitchen area. Beautiful open floor plan with large windows to let in plenty of natural light. Extra large pantry in kitchen. Large master bedroom downstairs with full bathroom which offers a garden tub, shower, and double vanities. Additional living area upstairs as well as 3 bedrooms with walk in closets. Bonus room upstairs which can be used as an office. Enjoy your summer nights outside under a covered patio with fan! Storage shed out back and a 2 car garage! Call today to get more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1



Schedule a Showing Online: https://showmojo.com/l/f45ba6108e



Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=c6580e55-09e3-4302-8bb1-7061fa7ccc12&source=Website



Renter's Insurance: Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5855017)