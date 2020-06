Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Get in before Summer gets here! Are you looking to live on the water and enjoy the relaxation that Smith Creek has to offer? This cute 2 bedroom 2 bathroom FULLY FURNISHED cabin is nestled on the cliffside with over an acre fronting the waters of Smith Creek. Just minutes from Downtown Wimberley. Fish, swim, kayak, or just relax at any time of day on this gorgeous piece of property. Shorter lease options available. Available starting April 1, 2020