607 Keats Road

Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Home features 3 bedroom, split design, and 2 baths. Also included is a small storage building. The community ammenties includes Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Off Street Parking, Playground, Picnic Area and Grass Recreational Area. Rent: $1000.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.