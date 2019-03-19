All apartments in Wilmer
Find more places like 607 Keats Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmer, TX
/
607 Keats Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 Keats Road

607 Keats Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

607 Keats Rd, Wilmer, TX 75141

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Home features 3 bedroom, split design, and 2 baths. Also included is a small storage building. The community ammenties includes Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Off Street Parking, Playground, Picnic Area and Grass Recreational Area. Rent: $1000.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Keats Road have any available units?
607 Keats Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmer, TX.
What amenities does 607 Keats Road have?
Some of 607 Keats Road's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Keats Road currently offering any rent specials?
607 Keats Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Keats Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Keats Road is pet friendly.
Does 607 Keats Road offer parking?
No, 607 Keats Road does not offer parking.
Does 607 Keats Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Keats Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Keats Road have a pool?
Yes, 607 Keats Road has a pool.
Does 607 Keats Road have accessible units?
No, 607 Keats Road does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Keats Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Keats Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Keats Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Keats Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXWaxahachie, TXDeSoto, TXForney, TXEnnis, TXDuncanville, TX
Cedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXTerrell, TXRowlett, TXRockwall, TXFarmers Branch, TXSachse, TXAddison, TXFate, TXMansfield, TXWylie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District