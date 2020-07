Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

New Home just completed last week. Be the 1st resident to occupy this single story gem. Smart hometechnology. Extremely energy efficient. Granite counters & bright open kitchen. New stainless refrigerator included along with new washer & new dryer. New custom 2 inch blinds. Sprinkler system front and rear. Garage door opener. Close to so many major employers. Great new Amenity Center included pool, playground, and parkBBQ area for entertaining. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis .