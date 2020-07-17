All apartments in Williamson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

1719 Greenside Trail

1719 Greenside Trail · (512) 200-4941
Location

1719 Greenside Trail, Williamson County, TX 78665
Teravista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2352 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful two story home in Teravista golf course community, hardwood floors and tile throughout, open floor plan with lots of natural light! High ceilings, open floor plan to kitchen, office space, loft/media game room, large Master Bedroom with garden tub, washer and dryer included! Large backyard with custom rock patio. In renowned Round Rock ISD district. Apply online!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Greenside Trail have any available units?
1719 Greenside Trail has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1719 Greenside Trail have?
Some of 1719 Greenside Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Greenside Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Greenside Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Greenside Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1719 Greenside Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamson County.
Does 1719 Greenside Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Greenside Trail offers parking.
Does 1719 Greenside Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Greenside Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Greenside Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1719 Greenside Trail has a pool.
Does 1719 Greenside Trail have accessible units?
No, 1719 Greenside Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Greenside Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Greenside Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 Greenside Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1719 Greenside Trail has units with air conditioning.
