1719 Greenside Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful two story home in Teravista golf course community, hardwood floors and tile throughout, open floor plan with lots of natural light! High ceilings, open floor plan to kitchen, office space, loft/media game room, large Master Bedroom with garden tub, washer and dryer included! Large backyard with custom rock patio. In renowned Round Rock ISD district. Apply online!

Beautiful two story home in Teravista golf course community, hardwood floors and tile throughout, open floor plan with lots of natural light! High ceilings, open floor plan to kitchen, office space, loft/media game room, large Master Bedroom with garden tub, washer and dryer included! Large backyard with custom rock patio. In renowned Round Rock ISD district. Apply online!