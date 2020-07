Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CUSTOM UPGRADES. WOW this home sports new: granite countertops, stone backsplash, faucet, sink and lights. New 3 sized wood vinyl plank floors which are waterproof in kitchen, living, dining and master bath. All bedrooms have brand new carpet. New tile in both baths. New paint throughout. Backyard has a 8 x 10 storage building with electric power. This home looks great, feels great and is ready for you. Don't wait, schedule today.