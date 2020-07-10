103 S Las Vegas Trail

Amenities

Newly remodeled unit available for lease! Updates include granite countertops, fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, living room, and new wood vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Unit is part of a fourplex with street parking as well as parking behind the building under a carport. Each unit has a separate front and back door entrance and fenced backyard. Each unit square footage is a little over 1,000 sq ft. Lease duration is 1 year minimum. The security deposit is $1,000 security deposit -this can be paid over two months if needed. $0 application fee