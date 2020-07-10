All apartments in White Settlement
White Settlement, TX
103 S Las Vegas Trail
103 S Las Vegas Trail

103 S Las Vegas Trl · No Longer Available
Location

103 S Las Vegas Trl, White Settlement, TX 76108

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Newly remodeled unit available for lease! Updates include granite countertops, fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms, living room, and new wood vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Unit is part of a fourplex with street parking as well as parking behind the building under a carport. Each unit has a separate front and back door entrance and fenced backyard. Each unit square footage is a little over 1,000 sq ft. Lease duration is 1 year minimum. The security deposit is $1,000 security deposit -this can be paid over two months if needed. $0 application fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 S Las Vegas Trail have any available units?
103 S Las Vegas Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in White Settlement, TX.
What amenities does 103 S Las Vegas Trail have?
Some of 103 S Las Vegas Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 S Las Vegas Trail currently offering any rent specials?
103 S Las Vegas Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 S Las Vegas Trail pet-friendly?
No, 103 S Las Vegas Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in White Settlement.
Does 103 S Las Vegas Trail offer parking?
Yes, 103 S Las Vegas Trail offers parking.
Does 103 S Las Vegas Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 S Las Vegas Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 S Las Vegas Trail have a pool?
No, 103 S Las Vegas Trail does not have a pool.
Does 103 S Las Vegas Trail have accessible units?
No, 103 S Las Vegas Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 103 S Las Vegas Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 S Las Vegas Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 S Las Vegas Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 S Las Vegas Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

