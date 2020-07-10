All apartments in Westworth Village
5728 Aton Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:16 AM

5728 Aton Avenue

5728 Aton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5728 Aton Avenue, Westworth Village, TX 76114

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ice maker
COMPLETELY RENOVATED and Gutted! NEW ROOF, COMPLETE NEW PLUMBING, COMPLETE NEW HVAC INCLUDING DUCT WORK, NEW ELECTRICAL. Brand New Tankless Insta Hot water heater.
All new sheetrock, flooring, ceilings, doors, hardware, appliances. Has an OVER SIZED laundry and mud room and a large storage closet. Open Concept. Huge master walk in closet. Storage shed in the back. Granite counters in the kitchen and plenty of storage. Wine Fridge in the kitchen

Westworth village is growing fast and prices are appreciating quickly.

Close to Trinity Trails, Burgers lake and Ft Worth's hidden water falls, shopping centers, minutes from the Cultural District and River District, W 7th corridor and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

