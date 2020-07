Amenities

The Village of Hawks Creek Luxury Apartment Homes is an apartment community located in Westworth Village, Texas, tucked away on wooded acreage near Fort Worth, Texas. With a combination of elegance and rustic atmosphere, the Village of Hawks Creek is rich in the antiquated architecture and craftsmanship of Texas, but with all of the modern conveniences of present day. Choose from our wide selection of 12 spacious floorplans, which include one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Residents enjoy gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting, and oversized walk-in closets. In addition, the Village of Hawks Creek offers endless community features, like a resort-style pool and Jacuzzi, state-of-the-art fitness center, and luxury clubhouse with 50" plasma TV. With its location in Westworth Village, the Village of Hawks Creek allows you to experience the tranquility of a remote location that is close enough to Fort Worth to engage in its urban charm.