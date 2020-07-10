422 Wyndham Crest

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fire pit courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Custom Elegance in Guarded Community - Step into LUXURY and ENJOY all that this EXQUISITE 3500 Square Foot Home has to offer! The Home Boasts Three Bedrooms, Three and One Half Bathrooms, Two Car Garage plus Golf Cart Parking, Gleaming Granite, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood and Travertine Floors and a Private Courtyard with Fire Pit and Fountain. Immediately Upon Entering, you'll notice how LIGHT and BRIGHT the property is and the QUALITY of Craftsmanship Throughout! Guarded and Gated Community Across from Shady Oaks CC. Schedule your Private Tour now!



(RLNE4937938)