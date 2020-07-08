15029 Purslane Meadow Trail

Amenities

Spacious Wells Branch 2 story - Spacious two story 4 bed 2.5 bath home located at end of culdesac - master bedroom and 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, living room w/ fireplace,dining, breakfast area. New paint, appliances, and carpet 1 year ago. 2 car garage with openers. Easy access to shopping centers, Mopac, Toll Roads and IH35. Pet friendly fenced backyard.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Pflugerville ISD

• Lease Terms: 8 to 20 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



No Cats Allowed



