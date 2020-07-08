All apartments in Wells Branch
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

15029 Purslane Meadow Trail

15029 Purslane Meadow Trail · (512) 327-4451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15029 Purslane Meadow Trail, Wells Branch, TX 78728

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Wells Branch 2 story - Spacious two story 4 bed 2.5 bath home located at end of culdesac - master bedroom and 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, living room w/ fireplace,dining, breakfast area. New paint, appliances, and carpet 1 year ago. 2 car garage with openers. Easy access to shopping centers, Mopac, Toll Roads and IH35. Pet friendly fenced backyard.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Pflugerville ISD
• Lease Terms: 8 to 20 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5202899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail have any available units?
15029 Purslane Meadow Trail has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail have?
Some of 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15029 Purslane Meadow Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail is pet friendly.
Does 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail offers parking.
Does 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail have a pool?
Yes, 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail has a pool.
Does 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail have accessible units?
No, 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15029 Purslane Meadow Trail has units with air conditioning.
