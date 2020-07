Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bbq/grill garage trash valet volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage dog park e-payments hot tub internet access key fob access new construction online portal package receiving pool table

Enter Milan to discover sixteen pristine acres where residents enjoy an environment designed for gracious living. Upscale homes are well designed with thought and care. Milan offers expansive floor plans and special features, finely tuned for individual tastes. Spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes give residents unique opportunities to personalize their living space. Homes are enhanced with nine and ten foot ceilings and select apartment homes feature built in entertainment centers, wood burning fireplaces, and full size washers and dryers. Year-round resort-style amenities invite sports enthusiasts to swim, exercise in the fitness center, or enjoy our basketball and volleyball courts. Wind down in the clubhouse or appreciate the convenient professional resources available at the business center.