Amenities

pet friendly parking game room

Single family home across from STEAM Academy - Property Id: 164849



Fantastic house on corner lot across from Wilemon STEAM Academy. Three bedroom with two living areas and extra room that could be game room or extra bedroom. Covered parking for two cars with fenced backyard and storage building. Conveniently located in the center of Waxahachie.

(RLNE5204292)