Three bedroom home with two full baths. Updated fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Includes 2 inch blinds and cabinets galore. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living room. Attached carport with direct access to home. Wired for security system and cable. Convenience to shopping, restaurants and major roads. Close proximity to new hospital. One half acre wooded lot. No neighbors in front on behind.