This is a new home. Never lived in. Island kitchen with gourmet amenities including solid surface counter tops and stainless appliances. Amazing master bedroom with spa like master bath with separate shower and garden tub as well as a huge walk in closet. Tenant can choose light fixture for flex space and use as an office or dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 452 Wintergreen Drive have any available units?
452 Wintergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 452 Wintergreen Drive have?
Some of 452 Wintergreen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Wintergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
452 Wintergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.