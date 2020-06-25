All apartments in Waxahachie
452 Wintergreen Drive

452 Wintergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

452 Wintergreen Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
This is a new home. Never lived in. Island kitchen with gourmet amenities including solid surface counter tops and stainless appliances. Amazing master bedroom with spa like master bath with separate shower and garden tub as well as a huge walk in closet. Tenant can choose light fixture for flex space and use as an office or dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Wintergreen Drive have any available units?
452 Wintergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 452 Wintergreen Drive have?
Some of 452 Wintergreen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Wintergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
452 Wintergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Wintergreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 452 Wintergreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 452 Wintergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 452 Wintergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 452 Wintergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 Wintergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Wintergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 452 Wintergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 452 Wintergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 452 Wintergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Wintergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 Wintergreen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 Wintergreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 Wintergreen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

