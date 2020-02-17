All apartments in Waxahachie
346 S Hill Drive

346 South Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

346 South Hill Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful well cared for John Houston Home in The Cove At North Grove. Home is Zoned for the new Elementary School Max H Simpson that opens August 2020! Gorgeous Wood floors from entry through living room, open kitchen with large granite island, dining area that overlooks the patio and back yard. The master suite is a relaxing and inviting and privately separated from the secondary bedrooms. The master features separate vanities and a large walk in closet. There are 3 secondary bedrooms in their own private hall with walk-in closets and bath in their hallway. Playground not included. Pets accepted on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 S Hill Drive have any available units?
346 S Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 346 S Hill Drive have?
Some of 346 S Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 S Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
346 S Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 S Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 S Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 346 S Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 346 S Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 346 S Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 S Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 S Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 346 S Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 346 S Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 346 S Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 346 S Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 S Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 S Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 S Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

