346 S Hill Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

Beautiful well cared for John Houston Home in The Cove At North Grove. Home is Zoned for the new Elementary School Max H Simpson that opens August 2020! Gorgeous Wood floors from entry through living room, open kitchen with large granite island, dining area that overlooks the patio and back yard. The master suite is a relaxing and inviting and privately separated from the secondary bedrooms. The master features separate vanities and a large walk in closet. There are 3 secondary bedrooms in their own private hall with walk-in closets and bath in their hallway. Playground not included. Pets accepted on case by case basis.