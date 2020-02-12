235 Bear Trail

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets bathtub

Adorable 1 story home in the Buffalo Ridge neighborhood. Large open concept kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar is open to the living area and breakfast nook. Three bedrooms plus a bonus study at the front of house. Master suite has double vanity, garden tub and a walk in closet. This is a pet friendly property!



