Last updated June 3 2019 at 2:48 PM

235 Bear Trail

235 Bear Trail · No Longer Available
Location

235 Bear Trail, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 1 story home in the Buffalo Ridge neighborhood. Large open concept kitchen with wrap around breakfast bar is open to the living area and breakfast nook. Three bedrooms plus a bonus study at the front of house. Master suite has double vanity, garden tub and a walk in closet. This is a pet friendly property!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Bear Trail have any available units?
235 Bear Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 235 Bear Trail have?
Some of 235 Bear Trail's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Bear Trail currently offering any rent specials?
235 Bear Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Bear Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Bear Trail is pet friendly.
Does 235 Bear Trail offer parking?
No, 235 Bear Trail does not offer parking.
Does 235 Bear Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Bear Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Bear Trail have a pool?
No, 235 Bear Trail does not have a pool.
Does 235 Bear Trail have accessible units?
No, 235 Bear Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Bear Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Bear Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Bear Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Bear Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

