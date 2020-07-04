218 Buffalo Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

PRICED BELOW MARKET TO RENT FAST! Fantastic location in Indian Hills. Two living & two dining or formal dining can be used as a 4th bedroom or office. Corner fireplace. Sunroom is not included in square footage. Updated fans and light fixtures. Glass cook top and double oven installed 2016. GREAT KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE,DOUBLE OVENS AND OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM. Sunroom is multi-functional. Wonderful neighborhood. TWO CLOSETS IN MASTER. Great bedroom sizes. Fenced yard. Owner agents. Tenant may be flexible on move out date. Both owners are licensed Realtors.