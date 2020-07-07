213 Old Spanish Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking playground garage

LOOKS LIKE A NEW HOME! Beautiful wood look floors entry, hall & living area. Tile in Kitchen, Breakfast area & both baths. Open eating, kitchen & living area. Kitchen offers pantry, granite counter tops, beautiful alder stained wood cabinets. Stainless appliances. Island has sink and a good size breakfast bar perfect for bar stools. Split bedrooms. Master bath offers two sinks, separate tub & shower plus spacious walk in closet. Both baths have granite counter tops with under mount sinks. Great covered patio in backyard plus a small open one. Sprinkler system & alarm system. Owners are licensed Realtors. Owner pays HOA fees. Walking distance to neighborhood playground. Two inch blinds thru-out.