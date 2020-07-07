All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated May 6 2020

213 Old Spanish Trail

213 Old Spanish Trail · No Longer Available
Location

213 Old Spanish Trail, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
garage
LOOKS LIKE A NEW HOME! Beautiful wood look floors entry, hall & living area. Tile in Kitchen, Breakfast area & both baths. Open eating, kitchen & living area. Kitchen offers pantry, granite counter tops, beautiful alder stained wood cabinets. Stainless appliances. Island has sink and a good size breakfast bar perfect for bar stools. Split bedrooms. Master bath offers two sinks, separate tub & shower plus spacious walk in closet. Both baths have granite counter tops with under mount sinks. Great covered patio in backyard plus a small open one. Sprinkler system & alarm system. Owners are licensed Realtors. Owner pays HOA fees. Walking distance to neighborhood playground. Two inch blinds thru-out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Old Spanish Trail have any available units?
213 Old Spanish Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 213 Old Spanish Trail have?
Some of 213 Old Spanish Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Old Spanish Trail currently offering any rent specials?
213 Old Spanish Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Old Spanish Trail pet-friendly?
No, 213 Old Spanish Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 213 Old Spanish Trail offer parking?
Yes, 213 Old Spanish Trail offers parking.
Does 213 Old Spanish Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Old Spanish Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Old Spanish Trail have a pool?
No, 213 Old Spanish Trail does not have a pool.
Does 213 Old Spanish Trail have accessible units?
No, 213 Old Spanish Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Old Spanish Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Old Spanish Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Old Spanish Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Old Spanish Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

