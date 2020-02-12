212 Bison Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

*UPDATED PAINT TO GREY TONES SINCE PICTURES TAKEN* Included Flat Screen TV for Tenant use! Very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hard surface floors through out. Enjoy engineered wood floors in all the living areas and ceramic tile in the wet areas. Great open floor plan with great space to entertain. Separate Master suite from the secondary bedrooms provide privacy. A home office space that could also serve as a playroom, craft room, or exercise space. Walking distance to Howard Jr High and very close to the elementary school.