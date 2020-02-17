207 N Meadowview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tons of updating. Range, Dishwasher, Granite countertops, designer faucet & stainless farm sink, interior paint, tub and enclosure in hall bath and much more all done in 2018. Split master. Master offers separate shower & tub plus two sinks and two walk in closets. Ceiling fans, corner fireplace.. Large fenced corner lot. Side entry garage with door opener. New refrigerator remains for tenant use. Very open and light. Pantry in kitchen. No carpet, wood look laminate floors through out. Pet restrictions, call agent for more info. Application and tenant qualifications under documents in MLS