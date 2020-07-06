All apartments in Waxahachie
Waxahachie, TX
201 Almond Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 Almond Street

201 Almond Street · No Longer Available
Location

201 Almond Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4 bedroom, 2 bath & small living or study area. Updated throughout a few years ago , CARPET, PAINT, BLINDS, REFINISHED ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AREA & HALL, partial fence. TANK-LESS gas water heater. GLASS TOP STOVE,DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE 6-2009. Large upstairs bedroom with two closets & bath. Big backyard with trees & oversized carport with tons of storage closets on one side. Lots of cabinets & pantry in kitch. Huge breakfast area. ALL UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES & DOOR HARDWARE THRU-OUT HOME. Vinyl plank flooring added in Kitchen and Breakfast area in 2015. Great location & area. HUGE patio across back of the home. Interior repairs will be done when tenant moves out & house being painted on outside.NO CATS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Almond Street have any available units?
201 Almond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 201 Almond Street have?
Some of 201 Almond Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Almond Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 Almond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Almond Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 Almond Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 201 Almond Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 Almond Street offers parking.
Does 201 Almond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Almond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Almond Street have a pool?
No, 201 Almond Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 Almond Street have accessible units?
No, 201 Almond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Almond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Almond Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Almond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Almond Street does not have units with air conditioning.

