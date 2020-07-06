201 Almond Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

4 bedroom, 2 bath & small living or study area. Updated throughout a few years ago , CARPET, PAINT, BLINDS, REFINISHED ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS IN LIVING AREA & HALL, partial fence. TANK-LESS gas water heater. GLASS TOP STOVE,DISHWASHER & MICROWAVE 6-2009. Large upstairs bedroom with two closets & bath. Big backyard with trees & oversized carport with tons of storage closets on one side. Lots of cabinets & pantry in kitch. Huge breakfast area. ALL UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES & DOOR HARDWARE THRU-OUT HOME. Vinyl plank flooring added in Kitchen and Breakfast area in 2015. Great location & area. HUGE patio across back of the home. Interior repairs will be done when tenant moves out & house being painted on outside.NO CATS