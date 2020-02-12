All apartments in Waxahachie
1506 Ferris Ave

Location

1506 Ferris Avenue, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Recent Updates in Waxahachie TX - Come check out this newly remodeled home in Waxahachie! This 3 bed, 1 bath has so much charm and great updates. From the flooring, to the paint, fixtures and more! There is a large fenced in backyard with space to entertain guests or relax. This is a great home close to town. You will have easy access to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and churches. Come see this quickly or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE3209259)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 1506 Ferris Ave have any available units?
1506 Ferris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 1506 Ferris Ave have?
Some of 1506 Ferris Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Ferris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Ferris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Ferris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Ferris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Ferris Ave offer parking?
No, 1506 Ferris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Ferris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 Ferris Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Ferris Ave have a pool?
No, 1506 Ferris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Ferris Ave have accessible units?
No, 1506 Ferris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Ferris Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Ferris Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Ferris Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1506 Ferris Ave has units with air conditioning.

