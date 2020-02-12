1506 Ferris Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Recent Updates in Waxahachie TX - Come check out this newly remodeled home in Waxahachie! This 3 bed, 1 bath has so much charm and great updates. From the flooring, to the paint, fixtures and more! There is a large fenced in backyard with space to entertain guests or relax. This is a great home close to town. You will have easy access to shopping, restaurants, parks, schools and churches. Come see this quickly or it will be gone! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



Note: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.



(RLNE3209259)