131 Alamo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3/2 Nice Brick Home in the Heart of Town! - Property Id: 203902



Beautiful brick home with two car garage, fireplace, fenced yard on a dead end street! Covered back patio and outdoor storage shed. Property is in great condition, freshly painted and ready for your family to enjoy. Centrally located, convenient to all areas of Waxahachie while retaining that quiet, small town feel. Washer, dryer and refrigerator connections ready. Very little street traffic!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203902

Property Id 203902



(RLNE5462010)