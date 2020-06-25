All apartments in Waxahachie
Find more places like 131 Alamo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waxahachie, TX
/
131 Alamo St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 10:40 AM

131 Alamo St

131 Alamo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waxahachie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

131 Alamo Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3/2 Nice Brick Home in the Heart of Town! - Property Id: 203902

Beautiful brick home with two car garage, fireplace, fenced yard on a dead end street! Covered back patio and outdoor storage shed. Property is in great condition, freshly painted and ready for your family to enjoy. Centrally located, convenient to all areas of Waxahachie while retaining that quiet, small town feel. Washer, dryer and refrigerator connections ready. Very little street traffic!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203902
Property Id 203902

(RLNE5462010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Alamo St have any available units?
131 Alamo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 131 Alamo St have?
Some of 131 Alamo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Alamo St currently offering any rent specials?
131 Alamo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Alamo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Alamo St is pet friendly.
Does 131 Alamo St offer parking?
Yes, 131 Alamo St offers parking.
Does 131 Alamo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Alamo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Alamo St have a pool?
No, 131 Alamo St does not have a pool.
Does 131 Alamo St have accessible units?
No, 131 Alamo St does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Alamo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Alamo St has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Alamo St have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Alamo St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Victorian Square
1831 John Arden Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr
Waxahachie, TX 75165
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd
Waxahachie, TX 75167
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive
Waxahachie, TX 75165

Similar Pages

Waxahachie 1 BedroomsWaxahachie 2 Bedrooms
Waxahachie Apartments with BalconyWaxahachie Dog Friendly Apartments
Waxahachie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX
Addison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Assemblies of God UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeMcLennan Community College
The University of Texas at Dallas