Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:21 AM

129 Sierra Drive

129 Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

129 Sierra Drive, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This lovely single story home is located in the popular Settlers glen neighborhood. This spacious open concept floor plan has beautiful wood flooring through out and lush carpet in the bedrooms. Oversized kitchen has a breakfast bar and ample cabinetry for all of your culinary needs.Third bedroom in this home would make an excellent study. This home is conveniently located near Hwy 287 with easy access to 35. Tenant will be required to maintain yard. If tenant wishes for landlord-owner to maintain yard the lease amount will increase to $1750.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Sierra Drive have any available units?
129 Sierra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 129 Sierra Drive have?
Some of 129 Sierra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Sierra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
129 Sierra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Sierra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 129 Sierra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waxahachie.
Does 129 Sierra Drive offer parking?
No, 129 Sierra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 129 Sierra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Sierra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Sierra Drive have a pool?
No, 129 Sierra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 129 Sierra Drive have accessible units?
No, 129 Sierra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Sierra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Sierra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Sierra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Sierra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

