129 Sierra Drive

This lovely single story home is located in the popular Settlers glen neighborhood. This spacious open concept floor plan has beautiful wood flooring through out and lush carpet in the bedrooms. Oversized kitchen has a breakfast bar and ample cabinetry for all of your culinary needs.Third bedroom in this home would make an excellent study. This home is conveniently located near Hwy 287 with easy access to 35. Tenant will be required to maintain yard. If tenant wishes for landlord-owner to maintain yard the lease amount will increase to $1750.