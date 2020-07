Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute home in sought after Northgate area of Waxahachie. Home is updated with fresh paint, laminate flooring, & white cabinets in the kitchen. Large living room with wood-burning fireplace is open to dining area & kitchen that overlooks the back yard. King-sized master & big guest bedrooms. Huge back yard with covered patio is ideal for entertaining. Walk to schools, retail, & restaurants. Easy access to SH 287, I-35, US 77, & historic downtown.