Amenities

dishwasher carport carpet oven

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Master has ensuite bath. Rear entry carport and fenced yard. This home is located close to shopping and schools. So cute and will be ready for new tenants by February 7. Carpet will be cleaned, yard manicured and everything move in ready.



$40 application fee for all 18 or older. Make money order or cashier's check to XUP Corp Inc..

TAR 2003 Application should include proof of income, employment, previous lease information.