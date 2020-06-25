115 Oregon Tr

Amenities

Nice 3 bed 2 bath house at a convenient location. Interior offers 2 living areas, and dual vanity with separate shower & bath in master, & walk-in closets. New stainless steel stove. New luxury plank floor throughout the house. Very convenient to highways, shopping, restaurants, schools, & new Baylor Waxahachie hospital. Nice curb appeal with large backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.