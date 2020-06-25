All apartments in Waxahachie
Last updated October 27 2019 at 12:08 PM

115 Oregon Tr

115 Oregon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

115 Oregon Trail, Waxahachie, TX 75167

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bed 2 bath house at a convenient location. Interior offers 2 living areas, and dual vanity with separate shower & bath in master, & walk-in closets. New stainless steel stove. New luxury plank floor throughout the house. Very convenient to highways, shopping, restaurants, schools, & new Baylor Waxahachie hospital. Nice curb appeal with large backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Oregon Tr have any available units?
115 Oregon Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waxahachie, TX.
What amenities does 115 Oregon Tr have?
Some of 115 Oregon Tr's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Oregon Tr currently offering any rent specials?
115 Oregon Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Oregon Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Oregon Tr is pet friendly.
Does 115 Oregon Tr offer parking?
No, 115 Oregon Tr does not offer parking.
Does 115 Oregon Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Oregon Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Oregon Tr have a pool?
No, 115 Oregon Tr does not have a pool.
Does 115 Oregon Tr have accessible units?
No, 115 Oregon Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Oregon Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Oregon Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Oregon Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Oregon Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

