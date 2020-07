Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 story home with split design. Has two master bedrooms with attached walk in closets and full bathrooms, one upstairs one down. Fenced backyard with shade, covered patio, wood deck. Large living room with wood burning fireplace. Top notch Keller schools. For those wanting to Own this house without credit or bank loan, owner is willing to offer ownerfin or lease2own. Owner may choose to accept public housing or folks that need a second chance with certain conditions.