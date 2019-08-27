7013 Fall Creek Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 3-2-2 in Watauga, Birdville ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, two living areas, neutral colors and more! Great family room has a classic brick fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining area with cute checkerboard flooring and lovely wainscoting. Large kitchen has a wrap around breakfast bar, light cabinetry, gas stove and a good amount of storage. Second living has a built-in desk and would make a great office or study. Split bedroom floor plan, master suite with high ceilings has a private bath with a walk-in closet and dual sinks. Covered porch, large backyard, canopy trees and more located near parks, restaurants, schools and just minutes from Alliance Town Square! One small dog considered.