All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 7013 Fall Creek Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7013 Fall Creek Court
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:43 AM

7013 Fall Creek Court

7013 Fall Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7013 Fall Creek Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3-2-2 in Watauga, Birdville ISD! Open layout, spacious rooms, two living areas, neutral colors and more! Great family room has a classic brick fireplace and is open to the kitchen and dining area with cute checkerboard flooring and lovely wainscoting. Large kitchen has a wrap around breakfast bar, light cabinetry, gas stove and a good amount of storage. Second living has a built-in desk and would make a great office or study. Split bedroom floor plan, master suite with high ceilings has a private bath with a walk-in closet and dual sinks. Covered porch, large backyard, canopy trees and more located near parks, restaurants, schools and just minutes from Alliance Town Square! One small dog considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7013 Fall Creek Court have any available units?
7013 Fall Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7013 Fall Creek Court have?
Some of 7013 Fall Creek Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7013 Fall Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
7013 Fall Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7013 Fall Creek Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7013 Fall Creek Court is pet friendly.
Does 7013 Fall Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 7013 Fall Creek Court offers parking.
Does 7013 Fall Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7013 Fall Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7013 Fall Creek Court have a pool?
No, 7013 Fall Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 7013 Fall Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 7013 Fall Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7013 Fall Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7013 Fall Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7013 Fall Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7013 Fall Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District