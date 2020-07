Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home on corner lot with pool! This home has a garage conversion adding a 4th bedroom and bonus office, den or flex space. Spacious eat in kitchen open to family room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master bath has updated terrazzo tile and walk in closet. The backyard has an over sized covered patio and beautiful in ground pool making it a perfect place to relax during the hot summer months. Monthly rent includes weekly pool service.