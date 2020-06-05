5904 Cathy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Totally remodeled 3-1.5-2 home with new kitchen cabinets, granite counters in the kitchen and master bath, newer carpet in all the bedrooms, wood-look luxury vinyl plank floors in the rest of the home. Large backyard with storage building. This home is ready for move-in and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac a few blocks off of Watauga Rd. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.