Watauga, TX
5904 Cathy Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:06 AM

5904 Cathy Court

5904 Cathy Court · No Longer Available
Location

5904 Cathy Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Totally remodeled 3-1.5-2 home with new kitchen cabinets, granite counters in the kitchen and master bath, newer carpet in all the bedrooms, wood-look luxury vinyl plank floors in the rest of the home. Large backyard with storage building. This home is ready for move-in and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac a few blocks off of Watauga Rd. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5904 Cathy Court have any available units?
5904 Cathy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 5904 Cathy Court have?
Some of 5904 Cathy Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5904 Cathy Court currently offering any rent specials?
5904 Cathy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5904 Cathy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5904 Cathy Court is pet friendly.
Does 5904 Cathy Court offer parking?
Yes, 5904 Cathy Court offers parking.
Does 5904 Cathy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5904 Cathy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5904 Cathy Court have a pool?
No, 5904 Cathy Court does not have a pool.
Does 5904 Cathy Court have accessible units?
No, 5904 Cathy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5904 Cathy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5904 Cathy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5904 Cathy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5904 Cathy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

