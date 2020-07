Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Totally updated home close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment! Remolded kitchen which opens to the dining and living room. New appliances, new fixtures, new AC, new roof, new everything. Two extra bonus rooms, and storage shed in the back yard, plus a garage! Home sits on s huge corner lot. Fridge in bonus room stays.