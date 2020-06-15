All apartments in Washington County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1921 S Berlin

1921 South Berlin Road · (979) 421-6468
Location

1921 South Berlin Road, Washington County, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Oct 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*CURENTLY LEASED*
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the country. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis with a $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet.

Terms:
$25.00 application fee for each adult applicant. $1,200 security deposit (cashiers check or money order) prior to move in. First months rent or prorate due upon move in. 1 year lease, credit check, income verification and landlord verification required for each applicant.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 S Berlin have any available units?
1921 S Berlin has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1921 S Berlin have?
Some of 1921 S Berlin's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 S Berlin currently offering any rent specials?
1921 S Berlin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 S Berlin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 S Berlin is pet friendly.
Does 1921 S Berlin offer parking?
Yes, 1921 S Berlin offers parking.
Does 1921 S Berlin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 S Berlin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 S Berlin have a pool?
No, 1921 S Berlin does not have a pool.
Does 1921 S Berlin have accessible units?
No, 1921 S Berlin does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 S Berlin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 S Berlin has units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 S Berlin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1921 S Berlin has units with air conditioning.
