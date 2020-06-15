1921 S Berlin

Amenities
*CURENTLY LEASED*
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the country. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis with a $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet.
Terms:
$25.00 application fee for each adult applicant. $1,200 security deposit (cashiers check or money order) prior to move in. First months rent or prorate due upon move in. 1 year lease, credit check, income verification and landlord verification required for each applicant.
*CURENTLY LEASED*
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the country. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis with a $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet.
Terms:
$25.00 application fee for each adult applicant. $1,200 security deposit (cashiers check or money order) prior to move in. First months rent or prorate due upon move in. 1 year lease, credit check, income verification and landlord verification required for each applicant.