washington county
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:59 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Washington County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
12250 McCrocklin
12250 Mccrocklin Road, Washington County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* If you want seclusion on a ranch with breathtaking views, this is it. Beautiful setting. Home has 2 bedrooms, dining room and living room. Bathroom is combined with laundry room near the front of home. No covered parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1003 Allison
1003 Allison Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1841 sqft
*COMING SOON* Nice 4 bedroom brick home for lease on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located in Brenham, this home features new paint, tile floors, and a large floor plan. Large master has his and her walk-in closets and a double vanity.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2950 Jasmine Street
2950 Jasmine Street, Washington County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2070 sqft
Great two-story house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Bluebonnet Hills! House sits on 1.48 acres. New carpet installed recently. $1600/month. All adult occupants must fill out a separate application.
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
705 S JACKSON ST APT 25
705 South Jackson Street, Brenham, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Ground Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bath corner apartment close to parking. Available for move in the first week of August 2020. Beautiful plank flooring. Great view of the courtyard from the living room and dining room windows. Bright courtyard at night.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
812 Burleson Street
812 Burleson Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1553 sqft
Large lot with trees and plenty of shaded room to roam in backyard and front yard. There are 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage, sunroom, formal dining room,central HVAC, interior laundry room and custom walk-in shower.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
904 Thiel St
904 Thiel Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1637 sqft
*PENDING* Great cottage with two bedrooms and one bathroom in the front part of the house. Another bedroom and bathroom in the back part of the house. Living room, kitchen and dining room are open.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2111 Springwood Drive
2111 Springwood Drive, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1695 sqft
*PENDING* This meticulously kept home features hardwood and carpeted floors, high ceilings, and a large backyard for entertaining. The living room boasts a gas fireplace and easy access to the kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. No pets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
312 Scenic Brook Street
312 Scenic Brook Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1502 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* This traditional style brick home is in a great neighborhood and convenient to businesses and schools in town. Home features an open concept, tall ceilings, fireplace, 2 car garage and fenced backyard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1715 West Main Street - H
1715 West Main Street, Brenham, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This apartment is an upstairs unit. The property has been undergoing renovation. The available apartment has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and approximately 900+- SF. Windows, paint, and appliances recently installed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
216 East Alamo Street - A
216 E Alamo St, Brenham, TX
Studio
$980
2500 sqft
1000 SF upper level location in historic downtown Brenham. No NNN and tenant pays utilities at $140/month. This property is ready for occupancy.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
407 North Chappell Hill Street
407 North Chappell Hill Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Charming bungalow style home. It's been remodeled with modern conveniences. Master bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Large fenced backyard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral
2630 Texas Highway 36, Brenham, TX
Studio
$3,125
2500 sqft
This unit is number 11 on the attached site plan. 75,230 SF retail center featuring 37,896 SF of retail space available with the smallest retail space at 792 SF and largest at 21,075 SF.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
706 Scott Drive
706 Scott Drive, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1591 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Beautiful property. Mature trees and remodeled home in a nice subdivision. Refinished wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
100 East Alamo Street - 1
100 E Alamo St, Brenham, TX
Studio
$2,000
4000 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* No NNN, tenant pays electric and landlord pays water. This property is ready for occupancy. This location is ground level on the corner of East Alamo and South Park across from the courthouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1000 Marie Street
1000 Marie Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1322 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Recently renovated home. Beautiful updates. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Fenced backyard. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
908 East Stone Street
908 East Stone Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1769 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Lovely Large Corner Lot with Huge Trees! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage. Central Heat & A/C. Has storm windows for energy efficiency. Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator with Ice Maker included.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2644 Hwy 36 S
2644 Texas Highway 36, Brenham, TX
Studio
$17,492
21075 sqft
COMMERCIAL: 75,230 SF retail center featuring 38,572 SF of retail space available with the smallest retail space at 676 SF and largest at 21,075 SF.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1921 S Berlin
1921 South Berlin Road, Washington County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
*CURENTLY LEASED* Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the country. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis with a $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet. Terms: $25.00 application fee for each adult applicant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
2109 Joel
2109 Joel Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2123 sqft
CURRENTLY LEASED. Nice home in the Atlow subdivision. Mature trees, fencing and one car garage. There is a formal dining/living room in the front of the home with new carpet, and a family room adjoining the kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
6422 Farm to Market Road 1370
6422 Farm-to-Market Road 1370, Washington County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
*CURRENTLY AVAILABLE* Cute little cottage style house with seclusion and views. If you want a country, private setting, this is it. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Bedrooms are upstairs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
101 East Commerce Street - 1
101 East Commerce Street, Brenham, TX
Studio
$1,500
1640 sqft
*CURRENTLY AVAILABLE* Prime downtown location on street level. 1640 sf of usable space which includes 2 offices, front lobby area, conference room, two bathrooms and a kitchenette. Water and sewer are included in rent.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Circle K
650 Donoho Street, Hempstead, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Welcome to a life of comfort at Circle K Apartments. Our modest community is situated in the quaint city of Hempstead, Texas, convenient to all that Hempstead has to offer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1940 2nd St
1940 2nd St, Hempstead, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Comfortable house in a quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 295218 Well maintained, freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath house in a quiet neighborhood. New appliances. Master bedroom with full bath. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Dove Court
110 Dove Ct, Navasota, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1393 sqft
Available immidiately, this brand new, never been lived in house is ready for you to make it a home...
