17507 Cypress Hilltop Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

The beautiful Avon plan with an added 2nd story and custom upgrades throughout! 4 bedrooms, 3 full-bathrooms, Study with French Doors, covered patio with gas-line stub, and sizable 2nd floor Game Room. This gorgeous home features; tile laid like wood throughout common areas, Fypon Beams in the Living Room, vaulted ceilings, custom built-in cabinetry, 42" sleek black kitchen cabinets and many more custom upgrades, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! The community of Dellrose is minutes from the HW290 shopping mall, is in a great school district and offers easy access to both highway 290 and 99! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.